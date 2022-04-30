Genoa – «The most exciting moments? When I walked into the field and saw the amazing choreography. And the final whistle ». Marco Giampaolo has bright eyes after the victory in the derby. Sampdoria-Genoa 1-0, Sabiri’s goal and the penalty saved by Audero decide at the end. For the coach it is the fifth victory in the derby of the Lanterna, two draws, no defeat: «The best victory? You can imagine the load of emotional responsibility – explains the Sampdoria coach – it wasn’t just the derby, but here we were 4 rounds from the end, with two teams in need of points, there was much more at stake, very heavy saving points. Winning in front of an audience like this repays you of any bitterness, for matches like this it is worth dying. We were cold, the right race, without ever losing our heads. The dedication is for the fans, for all the Sampdorians“.

The success brings Sampdoria closer to the goal and Genoa to the B. «Revenge of the Boselli derby? I think our fans cared particularly about us – continues Giampaolo – it was one of the arguments of our fans during the week: I think this victory made them happy, proud, it gives them arguments to fight back ». Giampaolo, however, extends a hand to his opponents: «I’m happy for my players but I want to say a word for those who lost and for Criscito who missed the penalty“.

Giampaolo, however, does not speak of his revenge after the difficulties of the last period: «I’m used to criticism, I don’t think about it, it’s part of the job. I don’t have social networks, I don’t read newspapers: if it depended on me you wouldn’t earn a penny, I don’t buy them (laughs). I have never regretted being back: Sampdoria is part of me, I got involved and took responsibility for everyone, not just mine and I still take them on. I go ahead, I have no revenge, I only have to do my job and carry out the mission ». Mission that Giampaolo still does not consider complete: «Heavy victory but it’s not over, we train on Monday afternoon: someone had tried to ask to resume on Tuesday: I said“ first we will be saved ”. Then I’ll let him manage the workouts. Continue with this arrangement? We have a bit more solidity, but the outsiders are counted, as long as the boys make it, yes, but it also depends on the race ».

Audero: “The most exciting parade of my career”

Emil Audero, after neutralizing the penalty that could have meant 1-1 in the derby at 96 ‘, says: “I made the most exciting save of my career on Criscito’s penalty.” “I wouldn’t have imagined it even in dreams – he declared to Dazn’s microphones -. The tears fell spontaneously, it’s a dream. Today was a crucial game and we brought home three key points. There are still three games left, anything can always happen. . I hope there is always this atmosphere, the fans give us something more. “

