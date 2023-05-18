Sampdoria
After the mathematical relegation there are those who would like more Primavera players on the pitch. The Sampdoria coach has made room for young players this season (Sampdoria made their debut for 4 Under 21s, only Empoli made more debut) but in this final tournament he continues to try to field the best eleven possible without looking the identity card
Valerio Arrichiello
3 minute read
#Sampdoria #generational #conflict #Stankovic #confirms #experienced #final #young #players
Leave a Reply