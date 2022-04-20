Genoa – Sampdoria started shortly after 16.30 on 20 April from Bogliasco, towards Verona, where the Sampdoria go in pickup in advanceon the initiative of the players themselves and endorsed by the club, in view of the delicate match on Saturday evening against Hellas.

Giampaolo’s team trained in the early afternoon at Mugnainithen, after the session, the players boarded the Sampdoria bus ready for departure.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS