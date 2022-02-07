In a note, the club reports: “The instrumental examinations confirmed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee”

Genoa – Championship over for the attacker Manolo Gabbiadini after yesterday’s injury at half-time in the match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo.

“The instrumental tests he underwent in the morning confirmed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. A surgical intervention will therefore be necessary – reads the club note – the modalities of which will be established in the coming days. After the intervention, the player will be able to start his own rehabilitation recovery program “.

