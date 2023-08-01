ManoloSeagulls is a new player of Al Nasr SC. This was confirmed by the Dubai club itself via social posts complete with a video, shared by the player. There was also the farewell message towards the Sampdoria and thanks to all the fans: “You all know me very well by now. I’m not one for many words, so I just feel like saying THANK YOU! For welcoming me ten years ago and immediately making me feel at home. For the affection, the warmth, the passion that you have always shown me. We have lived many moments together, which will remain indelible in my mind and in my heart”.