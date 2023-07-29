Genoa – The sale of Manolo Gabbiadini at Al Nasr (Dubai) confirms that the will of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani is to break with the Sampdoria past not only off the pitch, but also on it. The attacker had a salary, 3 million gross per season until June 2026, clearly outside the parameters of Serie B and with a great impact on the salary cap. In any case, he had leaked his willingness to stay and discuss a spread. But it was immediately understood that his name was at the top of the list of starters. Al-Nasr’s offer will not bring a single euro to Blucerchiati’s coffers but a great saving in the budget. In Dubai he will earn double: 3 million net per season. Emotionally it’s another piece of Samp and another captain who goes away: 177 games and 52 goals.

It is no coincidence that Gabbiadini was one of the 4 blucerchiati who could aspire to the two places on list C of the squad, reserved for flag players: i.e. those who, regardless of age, have been registered for the same club for 4 consecutive seasons, from start to finish. end, even counting the youth sector, «provided that the enrollment in none of these seasons has been on a simple temporary basis (e.g.: without the right of option)». Two places that are good because they allow the number of “over” players that can be used during the season to be extended from 18 to 20 and this year all those born up to December 31, 1999 are considered “over”.

Gabbiadini (who said goodbye to his team-mates in Bogliasco yesterday and cleared his locker) had closed the fourth full season in a row for the blucerchiato just last May, from 2019 to 2023. Now there are only 3 left for those two places: Emil Audero at Sampdoria from 2018 (5 seasons in a row), Bartosz Bereszynski at Sampdoria from 2016 to 2022 (6 in a row) and Alex Ferrari, who, despite being loaned to Cremonese last season since January, has completed the cycle of 4 consecutive championships since 2018 to 2022.

Is Audero That Bereszynski (another captain) that Ferrari however, they could say goodbye to Sampdoria by the end of this transfer window, thus leaving two vacancies in the list of Sampdoria flag players. The goalkeeper has been involved in multiple transfer market rumors for weeks now, which bring him closer to Inter, Lazio, Fiorentina, Atalanta, Nottingham Forest… if the right offer arrives, he will leave. This is, at least, what Manfredi, Radrizzani and Legrottaglie himself implied, saying “we inherited a complicated situation, players we can’t keep, with salaries not worthy of Serie B. We need to sell, this must be clear” .

Bereszynski has also received a proposal from a Middle East team and is considering it. Up to now, in fact, no proposals have arrived from Italy, where he would like to stay. As for Alex Ferrari, it is his signing of just under one million that weighs in. In Serie B, the salary cup parameter of 24 million must be respected (if it goes beyond that, the difference must be guaranteed with a surety), which also includes the bonuses provided for in the various contracts and also the cost, for example, of the women’s sector. One of the reasons that influenced the choice of Manfredi and Radrizzani to cut the Women, even if an attempt to save the team coordinated by Marco Lanna is proceeding right now.

Lowering the salary cup is therefore one of the missions who are carrying forward Legrottaglie and Mancini in the market negotiations that they lead personally, then relating to Radrizzani. Mission greater than the accounting losses: the termination of Murillo (he signed with Al Shamal, Qatar) and the sale to zero of Gabbiadini, if they have allowed the salary to be lowered by around 3.5 million and therefore the salary cup, will weigh in the 2023 budget for about 17/18 million in capital losses. Very, very much.

But for a Ferrari that could go, there is another who is about to return, Gian Marco Ferrari, 31 years old and 31 appearances for the Sampdoria in 2017/2018. Ready to sign a three-year contract for Sampdoria, bringing experience in defense.