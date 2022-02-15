Genoa – The Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini underwent surgery on his knee today, to heal from the anterior cruciate ligament injury of the left knee. The season is already over for the thirty-year-old from Bergamo, who nevertheless does not lose his smile. After the message of thanks for all the fans who have been close to him in these difficult hours, Gabbiadini updated all his followers on Instagram with a ‘story’ published after knee surgery: “It went, everything ok“, wrote the Sampdoria player as a caption to the selfie where he portrays himself with a smile and a thumbs up.

The intervention was perfectly successfulas reported by Sampdoria in a press release on its website: “Finally, the surgery for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate of the left knee to which Manolo Gabbiadini was subjected in the morning was perfectly successful. lasted about 90 minutes, was carried out by Professor Stefano Zaffagnini and his team. The attacker will remain hospitalized at the ‘Madre Fortunata Toniolo’ nursing home in Bologna for the normal post-operative course, to then continue the rehabilitation process in Genoa “.

