Genoa – “It wasn’t an easy choice to make, in fact I would say that it was very painful. In these two seasons together I was able to appreciate the man Francesco Cipolla as well as the coach: the former was as sensitive and determined as the latter was prepared and tireless. However, a president must know how to make certain decisions, always with a view to trying to do good for the club he manages”. Matteo Fortuna, president of Sampdoria Futsal, explains the reasons that led to the change on the bench, now entrusted to Hugo de Jesus , who has already taken the first training session.

The decision was surprising. “It means that, as a club, we’ve been good at keeping situations inside the locker room. Obviously, what transpires outside doesn’t reflect everything that coaches, players, staff and managers experience and see inside – adds Fortuna – On this, then, is grafted the planning that a serious company must carry forward, a planning that is technical in nature, but also managerial, human and above all economic.And it cannot disregard factors sometimes even external to the company itself, which they derive directly, for example, from what is happening around, outside the perimeter of the Sampdoria Futsal company. But this is not the time to talk about certain thingsThere will be time and place”.

Fortuna analyzes Cipolla’s work in blucerchiato: “When he arrived last season, he was able to take the team and bring it to the top of the standings with victories. It also helped us grow professionally. This year we had a few more difficulties but we were always hooked on second place (behind Verona). Indeed, up to 20 seconds from the end of the match against Verona, our championship could have changed completely, then what we all know happened. I won’t hide it, sometimes I even got angry but that’s how I am, the love I feel for this team and this shirt is immense. At the beginning of the season we made a few missteps but some extenuating circumstances must also be taken into consideration, given that the squad was practically revolutionized in the summer. We managed to get some great satisfaction, such as the victory against Pistoia or the one against Giovinazzo, and had some disappointments such as the elimination from the Divisional Cup and the Italian Cup. But it’s sport you always have to accept the verdict of the field. In fact, however, we are out of the main competitions of the season so we want to use the time we have left to evaluate some things within the club and the team”.

After the painful choice, Fortuna looks ahead: “What will happen? The technical guidance of the first team has been entrusted to Hugo de Jesus and I want to clear the field of any interpretation: this is not a temporary solution. We have full confidence in him. He knows perfectly our environment, our players and the world of Italian futsal. Unfortunately the Coppa Italia objective has vanished but we still have several games to play. Verona has a consistent advantage but we have to be ready, whatever the end of this championship. And if we have to play our cards in the playoffs, we will do it with conviction while trying to value the young players we have, who are the future of our sport even more after the famous Bergamini reform. There will then be other changes in the coming weeks that will clarify the reason for certain decisions”.