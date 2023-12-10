After the suffering of recent seasons and a difficult start to the championship, at Sampdoria there is a mad desire to rejoice, to put pain and fears behind us. This can be seen even more from the wild celebrations of the Blucerchiati’s goal scorers. The latest is the tug with which Sebastiano Esposito shared the happiness of the 1-0 scored against Lecco with his coach, Andrea Pirlo. After the beautiful left-footed strike at the top corner, the striker first celebrated under the North and then went to look for the coach on the bench, shaking him with an image that went viral, taken up in England by the Sun and the Daily Mail who compared the scene to that of Alan Rickman falling out of the window in Die Hard.

Alan Rickman falls out of the window in Die Hard

It is not the first time that celebrations like this have been seen in football, the famous impetuosity with Rino Gattuso went to celebrate the victory of the World Cup in Berlin with coach Marcello Lippi. And it is not the first time this year that Blucerchiati footballers rejoice with overflowing enthusiasm starting from Depaoli in Terni, on the first matchday, always with a vigorous embrace of Pirlo. A gesture then repeated by many players this year, from Depaoli himself to Kasami.



Pajtim Kasami, Sampdoria midfielder, runs towards the Sampdoria bench after the goal scored in Modena

And Fabio Borini’s celebrations have always been super-charged, from the first Blucerchiati goal, scored against Catanzaro to the winning goals against Cosenza and Palermo, peppered with liberating shouts and the muscles shown on the pitch at the end of the match won 1-0 against the rosanero. Borini who was at Ferraris for the match against Lecco, injured but always a precious point of reference for the Sampdoria dressing room.