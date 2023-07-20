Livigno – “Finally on the field!”: Emil Audero celebrates his return to goal on social media in the friendly match won yesterday 5-1 by Sampdoria over the Swiss side Rapperswil-Jona. After yesterday’s match, Pirlo gave the blucerchiati a free morning who will return to training this afternoon at the Acquagranda sports centre.

For Audero, back from the months of break due to the injury and the consequent shoulder surgery, it was a important test. One of the most acclaimed of the Sampdoria fans in Livigno, Audero is however one of the men on the transfer market and at least one of him and Falcone will leave the Sampdoria club this summer.

And yesterday evening, the team dinner with Matteo Manfredi, partner of the patron Andrea Radrizzani, who came to Livigno to watch the friendly match. Nice out of the program with Manfredi himself who sang “Notti Magiche” together with Andrea Mancini and the scouting manager Lorenzo Giani.