Genoa – Fourth incoming shot for Sampdoria this January: in the late afternoon it was agreement reached with Inter for the loan of Stefano Sensi, midfielder, 26 years old. It comes after Tomas Rincon, Andrea Conti and Giangiacomo Magnani.

Sensi can debut on Sunday in the Ligurian derby against Spezia.

The Sampdoria club now focuses on two other negotiations, one for the attacker (Piccolo from Atalanta still in the sights) and that for another midfielder.

On leaving, Sampdoria must give an answer to the Cologne for the proposal for Chabot. While Thorsby always remains in the crosshairs of Inter, especially in the event of the sale of Matias Vecino

