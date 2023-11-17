Genoa – Family test against Sassarini’s Primavera in Bogliasco: Pirlo’s Sampdoria wins 4-0 on the renovated main pitch of the Mugnaini with a brace from Askildsen, and goals from Gonzalez and Esposito on penalties. The Sampdoria Women’s owner Matteo Manfredi was there to watch the friendly match, but tomorrow he will follow the Sampdoria Women’s match at Vismara against Milan.

At today’s game Borini, Kasami and Yepes did not take part who followed a differentiated work program: none of the three, at the moment, are worried about next Friday’s match against Spezia. Individual field work for Murru, gym for Malagrida and Pedrola. Tomorrow, Saturday, rest day: Sampdoria will resume training on Sunday afternoon in Bogliasco.