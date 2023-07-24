Genoa – Xavier Mbuyamba is the new name for the defence of Sampdoria. The Sampdoria club is pushing for the Dutch centre-back from Volendam, born in 2001, with backgrounds in the youth teams of Barcelona and Chelsea.

Sampdoria already has aagreement in principle with the player but he has to find an agreement with Volendam to which he would offer around one and a half million euros: there is still a bit of a gap between the two clubs but the blucerchiati are ready to continue negotiating to bring Mbuyamba to Genoa.

Interest remains alive in Baniya, Pirlo’s centre-back in Fatih Karagumruk, while the experts Gagliolo and Camporese who could free themselves from Reggina are being monitored to complete the backlog.