Just over 24 hours to find a new center forward: Sampdoria is making an attempt for Lucas Alario, the Argentine center forward born in 1992 with Eintracht Frankfurt, already close to Italian clubs several times in the past including Genoa.

The path that leads to Ettore Gliozzi, 27, center forward of Pisa is always open: there was already an economic agreement between Sampdoria and the Tuscans but there is some perplexity about the knee edema that should keep the attacker away from the field for more than a month.

Among the names followed there is always Gennaro Borrelli, 23 years old, center forward of Frosinone: the Ciociari could give him away on loan but in the last few hours Brescia has come forward with force, just fished out of Serie B and there is also competition of Palermo.