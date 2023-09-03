Genoa – A new name appears for Sampdoria’s attack: the blucerchiato club is negotiating to sign the free agent Santi MinaSpanish center forward, born in 1995. His former club, Celta Vigo, fired Santi Mina in mid-July after the 4-year prison sentence was confirmed on appeal on charges of sexual assault for an affair dating back to 2017.

The footballer’s lawyers have announced an appeal to the Supreme Court, but after loaning him to Saudi Arabia last season at Al Shabab (27 appearances and 6 goals), Celta has decided to unilaterally terminate the contract. After closing the market session without the expected arrival of another attackerSampdoria remains free agents, there have been contacts with Okaka but at the moment the Sampdoria club is trying for Santi Mina, 63 goals in his career in La Liga between Valencia and Celta Vigo.