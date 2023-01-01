Genoa – Blucerchiato 2023 opens with Sam Lammers. First training session in Bogliasco for the Dutch striker born in 1997 who arrives at Samp in the context of the loan exchange with Empoli with Ciccio Caputo with the green light from Atalanta, owner of Lammers’ card.

While awaiting the officialization of the operation, the centre-forward he has already worked with the new comrades. The first reinforcement in defense is expected for tomorrow, Dutch Bram Nuytinck arriving from Udinese while Alex Ferrari moves to Cremonese.

Today still absent Omar Colley, flu. Differentiated training sessions on the field for Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Fabio Quagliarella continue their respective recovery paths. Abdelhamid Sabiri awaits the negative swab in order to then leave Germany and arrive in Genoa. Tomorrow, Monday, Sampdoria will be back on the pitch in Bogliasco for an afternoon training session.