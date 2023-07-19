Livigno – Sampdoria on the field in the rain al Acquagranda sports center in Livigno for the morning workout.

A new entry is also on the field: the midfielder born in 2001 Stephen Girelli, arrived yesterday afternoon on retreat to join the new comrades. Last year he played on loan for Lecco. His contract with Cremonese expired in June and now the Sampdoria adventure begins. This afternoon at 17 a.mfriendly against the Swiss of Rapperswill-Jona.