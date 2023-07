Livigno – First Sampdoria training session in Livigno for Antonio Barreca.

The left-back, born in 1995, reached his retirement late yesterday evening after the medical tests carried out in Genoa.

Barreca arrives from Cagliari as part of the operation that brought Tommaso Augello to Sardinia by his former coach Claudio Ranieri.