by the correspondent Damiano Basso

Sampdoria on the pitch in Jena for the afternoon training. Yesterday evening, the latest signing from sporting director Pietro Accardi, Dutchman Melle Meulensteen, arrived at the retreat from Vitesse Arnhem. And today he went straight onto the pitch for his first training session with his new teammates. Before starting, he exchanged a few words with Andrea Pirlo. Meulensteen also worked with coach Arpili, as can be seen in the video, apart from the team, and ran on the sidelines while Pirlo was preparing for tomorrow’s friendly against Magdeburg. At the end of training, the team will leave by bus for Magdeburg where tomorrow at 3pm they will take to the pitch against the local team for the second test of this retreat. Meulensteen’s debut is possible. Sporting director Accardi will also be in Magdeburg (video Damiano Basso)



03:02