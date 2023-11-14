Genoa – There is a league table in Serie B in which the Sampdoria it is clearly first, that of the amount of wages. The exact figure is 27,410,377 euros gross, and these are only fixed costs. It includes all members: players including youth teams with contracts, technical staff and managers. To this figure we must then add the various bonuses included in the individual contracts, which should amount to around another 3 million. Behind the Blucerchiati is Parma, another club first in the standings but in this case the real one with 16 points more than Sampdoria, however trailing by around 4 million in wages: the team costs the Krauses 23,175,510 shares fixed and probably at least 3 million variables. In third place among the most expensive roses, the Como of the rich Indonesian Hartono brothers, with 22,491,798.

In recent days the Serie B League announced that the amount of championship emoluments has dropped by 8% compared to last season. However, the decline was certainly not affected by the three relegated teams (Genoa, Cagliari and Venezia two championships ago, Sampdoria, Cremonese and Spezia last), which overall continue to account for around seventy million. Again limited to the fixed parts of the salaries, Genoa 2022/2023 cost 30,943,955. Three and a half million more than the current Sampdoria. Manfredi and Radrizzani inherited the large salary pool. It is no coincidence that one of the primary objectives of the last summer transfer market of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani was to realize around twenty million in capital gains and to reduce the cost of the team, through transfers, whether definitive (therefore linked to capital gains) or temporary, or even spreading the contracts. From there the transfers of the various Falcone, Audero, Gabbiadini, Bereszynski, Colley… the terminations with Djuricic and Murillo… objective achieved only partially, and this is one of the factors that is having a negative impact on the current financial situation of the blucerchiati club.

In any case, an expensive squad does not guarantee Serie A. The three promoted teams from last season had the 1st (Genoa), 4th (Cagliari) and 11th (Frosinone, first in the standings) wages respectively. Benevento, who had 5th place, was relegated to Serie C. And it doesn’t even guarantee winning individual games. Just last Sunday the most striking example: Lecco, penultimate in the salary table with 4,733,771, beat Parma 3-2, which in fact costs over 20 million more: «You can see the salary amount on the pitch, but the result is not what you see there. It all starts with the players, whether you play against the last or the first, the mentality must be the same. It takes courage to beat all the teams”, commented Emiliano Bonazzoli, coach of the Lombard club, at the end of the match.

Certainly the intention of Manfredi and the CEO in pectore Raffaele Fiorella, who in this period are carrying out a profound “spending review” which involves almost all areas of the company, is to further reduce the amount of wages. Which, among other things, exceeded by three and a half million the salary cap of 24 million gross imposed by the Serie B League on the three relegated teams (for the other clubs it is less), an excess that Manfredi and Radrizzani were “called” to pay cover with sureties. At the moment there is still a question mark on the Dorian club’s room for maneuver in the January transfer market, linked to the restrictions imposed by federal regulations on clubs that have obtained approval for the debt restructuring plan, but the feeling is that the “order” is to further lower the wage bill, trying to preserve the technical value of the squad.

After the break, Samp will host Spezia, who despite the 6th salary of the championship, 20,117,146 million, are having a bad time. It will be the challenge between the two teams that, to date, cost more and have produced less.