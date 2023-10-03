Genoa – As expected Andrea Pirlo will not be able to count on Estanis Pedrola for the away match in Ascoli. The Blucerchiati club has communicated the outcome of the tests to which the Spanish striker was subjected after the thigh injury suffered against Catanzaro: “The instrumental tests to which the player Estanislau Pedrola was subjected highlighted a first degree injury to the hamstring of the right thigh. Further checks on the attacker will be carried out within two weeks.”

The Blucerchiati club also updated on Depaoli’s condition: “The clinical tests to check the soleus muscle of the left leg to which the player Fabio Depaoli was subjected showed an improvement in his condition, although not yet with a complete recovery”. For both we will have to wait after the break, the hope is have at least Pedrola at the restart against Cosenza.