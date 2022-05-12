The designation for the postponement of Marassi, Mazzoleni is at the Var

Genoa – Maurizio Mariani is the referee appointed to direct the match between Sampdoria and Fiorentina scheduled for Monday 16 May (6.30 pm) at the “Ferraris” stadium in Genoa, postponement of the penultimate day of the championship.

To assist the whistle of the Aprilia section there will be Bindoni from Venice and Tolfo from Pordenone.

The fourth official for the Marassi match will be Miele di Nola, Mazzoleni and Paterna will be at the Var.

In his career, Mariani has refereed Sampdoria 12 times in the league: the balance is 4 Sampdoria wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats. The last time dates back to the fourth day of the championship when the Sampdoria won three goals to zero away to Castellani in Empoli.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months See also Pellegrini, another standing ovation for his docufilm "Underwater" Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS