Genoa – Party atmosphere at Ferraris among the Sampdoria fans. Sampdoria faces Fiorentina with salvation already in their pockets after the defeats of their rivals in the race for salvation.

What was supposed to be the race of life becomes a celebration of the milestone reached together with the teasing for Genoa relegated to B. The Legends of Sampdoria also arrived in Marassi, summoned by president Marco Lanna and ready to make their entry into the Hall of Fame: Pagliuca, Mannini, Ivano Bonetti, Branca, Pari, Vierchowod and Dossena were the first to arrive.

For the match against Viola in the running for Europe, Giampaolo asks his team to honor the last race of the season at Ferraris with the utmost commitment.

The Ferraris before the kick-off

It focuses on 4-5-1 of the last few races with Audero in goal, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley and Augello in defense. In between is Vieira, with Ekdal not at his best starting on the bench. On the bands Candreva and Sabiri, the interiors are Rincon and Thorsby while in attack the novelty is captain Quagliarella. Caputo, also not at the top due to the small fracture in his toe remedied in the pre-derby week, this time he starts on the bench.

Greetings from the Sampdoria legends to the fans

Before the start of the match the legends of Sampdoria from the Scudetto and the Wembley final, accompanied by president Lanna, greeted the Sampdoria fans. In Campo Lombardo, Pari, Invernizzi, Branca, Vierchowod, Mannini, Ivano Bonetti.

The legends of Sampdoria greet the Sampdoria fans at Ferraris

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS