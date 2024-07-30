B series

Damiano Basso – The 19th Century

The anticipation is growing in Jena for tonight’s friendly against Carl Zeiss, which in addition to repeating the 1988 Cup Winners’ Cup challenge will be the inauguration match of the new Ernst Abbe stadium. Andrea Pirlo during the final training session, the last ever of this retreat in Thuringia, is trying out tonight’s probable formation. Coda confirmed up front, the debuts of the two latest arrivals, Meulensteen and Vulikic, are approaching. Probable formation (3-4-2-1):

Ravaglia; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Vulikic; Venuti, Meulensteen, Ricci, Giordano; Akinsanmiro, Borini; Coda.FROM THE REPORTER DAMIANO BASSO



01:02