Genoa – Excellent news for Sampdoria. Was the second referral against the Sampdoria club has been archived relating to late payments of the first quarter fixed portion of federal salaries.

Take up defensive line of the Bdl studio of the lawyer Antonio Romei and Carlo Vitalini Sacconi who assisted Sampdoria in this matter.

The bogeyman of the 3 or 4 penalty points has vanished. It will start from minus 2.

