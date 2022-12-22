Antalya – Sampdoria is racing against time, which should already pay the Revenue Agency today a good part of those 6.5 million due by 31 December, including INPS contributions, first installments of tax arrears and sanctions. Yesterday was a field day for the Board of Directors, in constant contact with the banks. Board which has scheduled yet another meeting for tomorrow, to take stock of the situation, evaluate strategies, decisions and communications.

Meanwhile the future of the company continues to be in constant evolution. Yesterday Massimo Ferrero’s lawyers received notification from the Court of Paola of the end of the disqualification measure relating to company positions. Which, erroneously, was thought to have already expired on December 6, the day of his arrest in Milan. From today, that is, Ferrero can go back to covering any role and position in any club, including Sampdoria. A scenario that the Board of Directors will probably deal with in tomorrow’s meeting, due to its implications and repercussions.

It’s no mystery that Ferrero, numbers in hand, contest the last year of the company’s economic management. And news that comes on the very day in which Federclubs, in collaboration with the “blucerchiate Togas”, addressed an open letter to the FIGC, Lega and Coni, in which it asked whether, «the hypotheses of crime contested against Ferrero and his family members, serious to the point of having led to precautionary measures restricting freedom a year ago are compatible for sports justice, for Coni and the FIGC, with the management of a Serie A football club, even more so if of prestige and the tradition of Sampdoria?».

In the absence to date of a purchase offer for Sampdoria considered valid, Ferrero through the parent company Holding Max is carrying out a structured finance negotiation: obtaining the granting of a credit line in exchange for a percentage of Sampdoria shares in pledge. For the role of financial partner there have been contacts with Oaktreethat he is already doing such an operation with Zhang’s Inter and that he has among his vehicles Banca Progetto, led by Paolo Fiorentino, former Sampdoria board of directors and former CEO of Carige. Ferrero’s goal is to recapitalize the Sampdoria club in the next month, to repatrimonialize it, save it sportingly and thus relaunch it with a view to selling it, also to the advantage of the creditors of the compositions. The plan envisages that part of the liquidity would be destined for the market, thus allowing Stankovic to obtain a couple of those reinforcements requested to pursue salvation. And to do so, Ferrero is ready to sacrifice even a large percentage of the companies Sampdoria shares held by daughter Vanessa and grandson Giorgio, the majority shareholders.

If there has been no more news from the “Al Thani group”, yes from Barnabas. As a small shareholder, he sent a letter to the board of directors, raising various objections and significantly increased the pressure on Lanna, Romei, Panconi and Bosco. Which urges to cut down the share capital. Special situation that would create the conditions for him to propose. However, once the Ferrero’s “yes” was obtained, the property. Rock that today seems insurmountable.