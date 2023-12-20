Genoa – La most famous club in Serie B against the Cinderella of the cadet championship. Samp-Feralpisalò is a challenge between two opposite poles. The Blucerchiati have the richest palmares in the category, the Lombardi are the youngest club, having been founded in 2009. Two clubs at the antipodes: when Feralpi was born 14 years ago from the merger between AC Feralpi Lonato and AC Salò, Sampdoria had already won a scudetto, 4 Italian Cups, an Italian Super Cup and a Cup Winners' Cup. No Serie B club has a board as rich as the Blucerchiati's. The history of Feralpisalò, however, is very recent: this year the club of president Giuseppe Pasini is playing the first Serie B championship in its history.

The club verdeblù represents the second smallest municipality to have ever participated in Serie B (10,600 inhabitants) second only to Castel di Sangro (6,600), protagonist of a fairy tale which in the two-year period 1996/1998 crossed national borders to be told to all football fans in Europe. And Feralpi is also the only club, together with Cittadella, not to represent a provincial capital. Counting the population of each club, between city and province, this year's B has a catchment area of ​​10 million 200,000 people, more than a sixth of all of Italy and Salò constitutes a thousandth of the total. The president of the club is Giuseppe Pasini, leader of Feralpi Group, a Brescia-based group specialized in steel for construction. «We have always worked with the future in mind – said Pasini after the historic promotion among the cadets – several years have passed since 2009 and we have reached this goal also through some mistakes. We didn't start as favourites, but we showed that we are the strongest and this promotion is deserved.”

The history of “Lions of Garda” is marked by some fundamental stages: the first promotion in 2011 to the Lega Pro first division; the playoff semi-final lost against Palermo in 2022 and finally the historic promotion to Serie B last year with a 9-point advantage over Pordenone. The architect of the feat was Mr. Stefano Vecchi who had started this championship until his dismissal after 10 days. The sporting director is Andrea Ferretti, the youngest in Serie B at 27 years old. This year the team plays its home matches in Piacenza, because the field in question, the “Lino Turina”, holds only 2,500 spectators and is not approved for Serie B. The two clubs are poles apart, obviously, also in terms of the number of fans . If Sampdoria leads the league season ticket rankings with 18,224 season tickets, Feralpisalò closes the ranking with 449 season tickets. There are no official precedents between the two teams either in the championship or in the Italian Cup. The only matches that Samp and Feralpi have played are the summer friendlies in Ponte di Legno.

Two opposite poles also when it comes to the values ​​of the squad: Sampdoria leads the B classification with a wage bill of 27 million 410 thousand euros, while that of Feralpisalò is in fourth last place with 6 million 580 thousand euros. After 8 days they were together at the bottom of the table, then Samp turned the corner and was back in the running for the playoffs. The Blucerchiati are currently tenth with 22 points, while the Garda team are in last place with 10. But the team coached by the substitute Marco Zaffaroni is on the upswing: last Saturday they beat Cremonese and it was the first historic home victory in the cadet championship . —