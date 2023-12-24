Genoa – Ivano Pezzuto, him again. In Bolzano in the finale, starting from that penalty called against Ghilardi, had blown the cap off the Sampdoria bench, sending off Pirlo and coach Bertelli. And yesterday too the referee in Lecce displeased Sampdoria. Immediately, from that clash after a few seconds between Balestrero and De Luca, the Doriana bench began to get nervous. The risk is that the frequent excess of electricity towards the referees (not for the first time) risks becoming counterproductive. Pirlo has already been sent off twice, the deputy Baronio and the trainer Bertelli once.

Yesterday the most tense was certainly Baronio, who began to interact continuously with the fourth official Viapiana, even arguing with a member of the opposing bench. Even among the players the tension has risen, the most heated is always Ravaglia, then Conti. At certain moments the team manager Ariaudo had a lot to do to maintain order. The climax, the 3-3 canceled out to Esposito, the tension around Pezzuto rose. At the final whistle the first to sprint towards the referee was Baronio. Then Pirlo, who had already asked for explanations at the end of the first half. As he then repeated in the locker room at the end of the match, for Esposito's disallowed goal. «In the 1st minute there was an episode – said Pirlo – in which it seemed there could have been a penalty, but they must have checked it and evaluated it differently. About the disallowed goal they said that Gonzalez raised his leg too much, but their defender was touching his face when he was caught on the hip or I don't know where. But he is part of football, we must not get attached to these episodes, we have lost it.”

Both Manfredi and Radrizzani were in the stands, who spoke at length with director Legrottaglie. Also in the presidential box is former senator Pinotti, now a permanent presence.