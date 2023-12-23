Genoa – Double home match in four days for Sampdoria, a great opportunity to enter the playoff zone. We start today with Feralpisalò, Bari will arrive on Tuesday. Andrea Pirlo confirms the same starting eleven as Reggio Emilia against the newly promoted Lombard team, with Murru at left back and Giordano as midfielder. De Luca in attack, supported by Esposito and Verre. Benedetti on the bench. Offensive spares, Delle Monache and Ntanda

The formations:

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Murru; Kasami, Yepes, Giordano; Esposito, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Conti, Buyla, Stojanovic, Panada, Girelli, Askildsen, Ricci, Malagrida, Benedetti, Delle Monache, Ntanda. All.: Pirlo

Feralpisalò (3-5-2): Pizzignacco; Balestrero, Ceppitelli, Martella; Bergonzi, Kourfalidis, Fiordilino, Di Molfetta, Felici; Compagnon, Butic. On the bench: Minelli, Volpe, Letizia, Tonetto, Zennaro, Hergheligiu, Pilati, Sau, Camporese, Parigini, La Mantia, Pietrelli. Al.: Zaffaroni