Genoa – “The board and the clubs represented by Federclubs will participate in the procession organized by the Groups of the South on Friday 26 May (Corte Lambruschini at 18.30)”.

The mobilization of the Sampdoria fans continues: Federclubs joins the groups from the South which in recent days have announced the procession from the headquarters of the Sampdoria club to Marassi, where the match against Sassuolo is scheduled for 8.45pm.

“Hands off Sampdoria!” is the slogan of the Sud initiative. A concept reiterated by Federclubs in these decisive days for the future of the Sampdoria club: “At stake is the survival of Sampdoria, and even if we can’t sit at the table of those who decide our fate, the Sampdorians are there and there will be: it will be an opportunity to prove it, for all those who care about those four colours. United, for Unione Calcio Sampdoria”.