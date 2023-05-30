Video

The Sampdoria fans who had gathered at Corte Lambruschini to follow the developments of the shareholders’ meeting rejoiced after the president Marco Lanna, with the directors of the board Gianni Panconi and Alberto Bosco, left the club headquarters to announce the agreement reached between Radrizzani and Ferrero. At that point, enthusiasm was unleashed among the fans. “It’s fine but I’m tired,” Lanna said before returning to the cheering chants of supporters.



01:31