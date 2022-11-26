Genoa – At least 3,000 Sampdoria fans reached the Sampdoria headquarters in Corte Lambruschini, in Brignole, after leaving from the Luigi Ferraris stadium where they met around 7pm.

A procession that wound its way through the streets of the Genoese district of Marassi with some inevitable traffic discomfort. Massive police presence.

The demonstration started with the cry of “Hands off Sampdoria” at 18.45. A van at the head of the procession, and behind all the fans who at 18.30 had gathered under the South steps of the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

The demonstration of Sampdoria fans

The procession brought together fans from all over Liguria with the aim of giving voice to the discontent for a very difficult situation at the company level but also on the pitch with the team that seriously risks relegation. Massimo Ferrero, who could soon return to the command bridge as president, and the Garrone family, who in June 2014 had sold the company to the Roman entrepreneur, they are the main recipients of the chants of the fans