Genoa – After the party at the Ferraris for the victory over Fiorentina and the salvation, actually won before the whistle to start the match, the Sampdoria fans left the stadium at 9 pm to celebrate the “funeral” of Genoa in a funny waymathematically relegated to Serie B after 15 years.

Thousands have crossed the whole city, accompanied by carousels of cars to greet the farewell of the Griffin to the top flight after yesterday’s defeat in Naples. Fireworks have been set off at Brignole.

Supporters had announced it already in the morning through a funeral poster on social media on the “disappearance of Genoa”, complete with a cross, yesterday’s date and final announcement.

A kind of revenge towards the rossoblù fans, who had celebrated in a similar way in 2011, when Sampdoria relegated: even in that case a “funeral” procession had started with a coffin strictly in the colors of the Sampdoria team.

This time the flags are the Sampdoria ones while the cardboard coffins are colored red and blue with the inscription B.

