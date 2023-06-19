Genoa – Wladimiro Falcone returns to the Sampdoria. Sampdoria has exercised the right of counter-redemption with Lecce for the goalkeeper who had been redeemed in recent days by the Salento club.

Raised in the blucerchiati academy, 28 years old, after the good season in yellow and red from July 1, Falcone officially returns to being a Sampdoria player. It is the first market move of the new Sampdoria registered Manfredi-Radrizzani