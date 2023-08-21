Facundo Gonzalez has arrived in Genoa: the Uruguayan central defender born in 2003 is ready to begin his adventure with the Sampdoria. Sampdoria secured him on loan from Juventus, beating the competition from Pisa and Salernitana. The player will complete the medical tests tomorrow morning and then can join the new companions.

Petar Stojanovic is also expected in the city in the evening: the Slovenian right-back born in 1995 becomes a Sampdoria player on loan with the right to buy in the swap deal with Empoli for Bartosz Bereszynski who moves to Tuscany in the same formula.