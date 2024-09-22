Genoa – Lorenzo Venuti’s perfect Saturday. The full-back scores the first goal for the Blucerchiati at Marassi, Sampdoria breaks the deadlock. And he does it in front of the eyes of a special friend, the champion Leonardo Fabbrifresh from the Italian record in the shot put, 22 meters and 98 centimeters. “Lollo has always helped me – explains Fabbri – he has given me a lot for my career and I want to support him. I support Fiorentina but I came for him and it was beautiful to see him score”.

Next to Fabbri there is Stephen Tavolettia mental coach introduced to him by Venuti, a key figure in his rise. Fabbri and Tavoletti’s Ligurian Saturday began with lunch at “Il Genovese”. Trenette with pesto, potatoes and green beans and fried tripe were the menu. And then a winning stop at Marassi, closed with photos in front of the Ferraris with the 18 Blucerchiata that was given to them by Venuti.

“We needed the victory like bread – Lollo said at the end of the match – it was demoralizing not to be able to win because during the week we give our all, we work hard. We are happy: the victory came thanks to the right attitude”.

Leonardo Fabbri, shot put champion, in Genoa together with Lorenzo Venuti, Sampdoria full back and their mental coach, Stefano Tavoletti

And thanks to Venuti’s left-footed gem, with the crossbar that denied him the encore. “Lorenzo has great technical skills – Sottil’s praise – he played with my son in Florence, I know him well”.

Despite a sore Achilles tendon in his right leg, Lollo was decisive. And not with his favorite foot. “The goal? Indescribable joy, I scored in Frosinone, but in front of your fans it’s much more beautiful. My happiness was for the team, the fans, no one deserves the ranking we have. I hope this happiness is contagious for the next matches, we always give our best. And Now we can’t wait to play the derby».



Leonardo Fabbri in front of the Ferraris with Venuti’s t-shirt

“Lollo deserves this goal – adds Fabbri – he has lived through tough years but he is an exceptional guy, I hope that the Samp fans will realize it soon. He may not be the best footballer in the world but he is a great man and professional. He is happy here, he was struck by the warmth of the crowd despite the ranking. I really liked the atmosphere, I hope to see him again soon. And that he scores again”. And Venuti is counting on reciprocating. “I have invited him several times – reveals Fabbri – but his matches overlap with my races and he hasn’t managed it”. Maybe he will make it to the Los Angeles Games, where Fabbri in 4 years will be able to redeem the 5th place in Paris in a year as a dominator. “If he brings good luck like I did with him – smiles the champion – I really hope so”.