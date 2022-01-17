Genoa – The Sampdoria club has just communicated the exemption to coach Roberto D’Aversa. The president Marco Lanna did it.

In the next few hours a decision will be made on the new technician; Marco Giampaolo remains on pole, but if the economic agreement is not found soon, it will focus on Rolando Naran who must free himself from the last months of his contract with Genoa.

