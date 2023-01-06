Genoa – The acceleration of the negotiations between Naples and Sampdoria for the Bereszynski-Zanoli exchange it has been there for the last few hours. The Pole still didn’t know this morning whether he should have trained with Sampdoria or not, but before 11, the deadline set by Stankovic, the go-ahead for the transfer arrived.

Thus Bereszynski passed by Mugnaini, but only to free the locker and say goodbye to his teammates. That the day after tomorrow he will meet again, but as an adversary. Zanoli’s arrival in Genoa is expected in the afternoon.