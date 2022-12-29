Genoa – The operation had been outlined for some time and is now one step away from closure: Sam Lammers arrives in blucerchiato while Ciccio Caputo says goodbye to Sampdoria and returns to Empoli. There’s no official announcement but the final details have practically been defined, the deal has been unblocked and the two strikers could be available to the new clubs as soon as the championship resumes.

The Dutch striker born in 1997, owned by Atalanta, arrives at Sampdoria on dry loan. Caputo, born in 1987, returns to Empoli on loan with an obligation to buy in case of salvation which for him will trigger another two-year contract with the Tuscan club.

For the defence, Sampdoria is still awaiting Red Star’s response to the loan offer with the right to buy for Dragovic and has to deal with the attempt to insert the Spanish side from Sevilla. Udinese’s Nuytinck is the alternative.