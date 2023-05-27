Genoa – Sampdoria is approaching the sale. In the night after the drawn match against Sassuolo there was an important step: the Sampdoria board of directors signed the first draft agree with Gestio Capital, Matteo Manfredi’s fund, in synergy with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures, patron of Leeds. Their proposal was deemed more compatible with the debt restructuring plan launched as part of the negotiated crisis settlement procedure with the expert, the lawyer Eugenio Bisscoli than the one presented by Alessandro Barnaba with the support of Edoardo Garrone. But now the last piece is missing, the signing of the property, i.e. Massimo Ferrero, as well as the fulfillment of the necessary bureaucratic steps in good time to register for the championship. In the meantime, to better understand each other, it may be useful to schematize and summarize some aspects of the story.

The property

Whose is Sampdoria currently? Of the family Ferrero, owner of the parent company Holding Max of which Massimo Ferrero holds 55% of the shares (purchased by his daughter Vanessa last February). Holding Max owns 100% of Trust Service which in turn owns 100% of Sport Spettacolo Holding SRL, owner of 99.96% of the shares of Unione Calcio Sampdoria while the remaining share is divided between about forty small shareholders

The trust

Since the end of 2020, Sampdoria has been cocooned in the Rosan Trust set up by Trustee Gianluca Vidal. To satisfy the creditors of the agreements linked to Farvem and Eleven Finance, companies in the family real estate branch, an external finance contribution was needed which, according to what is established in the Trust, is to be obtained, at least in part, through the sale of Unione Calcio Sampdoria. The report drawn up by the judicial commissioners in recent months provided that, to satisfy the creditors, Sampdoria could not be sold for an amount lower than 35.5 million. The arrangement for Farvem has already been approved, for Eleven Finance the creditors’ meeting has been postponed to next September 22nd

The BoD

Since 27 December 2021, the president of Sampdoria has been Marco Lanna, called to replace Massimo Ferrero who resigned after his arrest on 6 December of the same year. Completing the Sampdoria board of directors together with Lanna are the vice-president Antonio Romei and the directors Alberto Bosco and Gianni Panconi

Negotiated settlement of the crisis

Starting from last February 6, Sampdoria, at the request of the board of directors, obtained the go-ahead from the Court of Genoa for access to the negotiated settlement of the crisis, an instrument envisaged by the Code of business crisis and insolvency, aimed at facilitate the recovery of companies in crisis by avoiding judicial liquidation. Duration of 120 days, deadline on June 6, the negotiated settlement of the crisis is carried out by the expert appointed by the Chamber of Commerce, the lawyer Eugenio Bissocoli. The Genoese lawyer, together with the Board of Directors, has launched a debt restructuring plan which, in the presence of an investor and the approval of at least 60% of the creditors in the case of Sampdoria, allows the total debt to be halved by 150 million.

Shareholders’ Meeting

After the six assemblies that went deserted between December and January due to the non-attendance of the majority shareholder, the board of directors set a new extraordinary shareholders’ meeting with first call on May 26 (deserted session) and second call on Monday 29 May with agenda ” capital operations and statutory amendments”. A capital increase of 35 million is needed to meet the most imminent deadlines and register for the next Serie B championship by the deadline of 20 June. But the advance of 40% of the parachute for relegation to Serie B (10 million) granted by Lega Serie A will give a big help

Stakeholders

In the final sprint, two players concretely stepped forward to take over Sampdoria with the offers that arrived yesterday, Friday 26 May, to the Sampdoria board of directors. The first is from Alessandro Barnaba and his Merlyn Advisors fund, supported by Edoardo Garrone: former patron of Lille, in negotiations to buy Sampdoria since last December, Barnaba became a small Sampdoria shareholder in January and has presented 6 proposals in recent months . The second is by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital. Already patron of Leeds, Radrizzani wants to land in Serie A with Sampdoria, already followed in 2018. Barnaba seemed to have the advantage but Radrizzani and Manfredi have made a comeback: their proposal was considered more adherent to the debt restructuring plan, able to satisfy mostly banks and other creditors. The preliminary agreement signed by the Board of Directors now lacks the ok from the owner: Massimo Ferrero.