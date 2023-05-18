Genoa – There was also a special fan in the South Staircase on Monday evening: Pedro Obiang. The 31-year-old Sassuolo midfielder was in Marassi to support Sampdoria in the match against Empoli which finished 1-1 with a goal from Zanoli and an equalizer from Piccoli.

Born in 1992, arrived at Sampdoria in 2008, Obiang has always remained very close to the Sampdoria club with whom he played until 2015, collecting 139 appearances, seasoned with four goals. And in a particularly critical moment for Samp, between relegation to Serie B and the risk of bankruptcy, he wanted to show his support.