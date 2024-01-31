Genoa – Important recovery for Andrea Pirlo: Sebastiano Esposito This morning he trained as a group. The striker has recovered from the muscle injury suffered in training on January 10th and is back available for Saturday's match at Marassi against Modena (4.15pm).

At Mugnaini he also trained for the first time with his new teammates Cristiano Piccini: the defender born in 1992, who had freed himself from Magdeburg, chose number 2 and has an excellent chance of starting on Saturday given the absences of the suspended Daniele Ghilardi and Nicola Murru. The captain, held back by a muscular problem in Cittadella, underwent tests late yesterday afternoon which highlighted “an overload of the hamstring muscles of the right thigh, in the absence of injuries”.

Leonardo Benedetti, Fabio Borini, Andrea Conti, Simone Panada and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective recovery paths in Bogliasco; Estanislau Pedrola continues his process in Desenzano. Tomorrow morning training at Mugnaini.