Genoa – Two left-handed fireballs at the top corner: Sebastiano Esposito decided Sampdoria-Lecco with his exploits: the 2-0 bears his signature. “Incredible emotion – says the 21-year-old Blucerchiati at the end of the match – I couldn’t wait to score my first goal at Marassi, I scored two… I’m also a bit angry, I probably could have scored more, but I’m very happy of the team’s performance, for getting back up, for reacting after the bad performance in Brescia”

At the end of the race too Pirlo underlined that Esposito has the qualities who could have scored even more: “Yes, both Pirlo and Baronio told me that I could score more goals, I agree, it’s something I have to work on, but let’s say that if I score two per game that’s enough for me. Do I only like them if they are difficult? No, I also like the easy ones, scoring goals is always an incredible feeling, if I make them beautiful even better”, explains Esposito to Sky Sport, now at three goals after the first scored in the victory in Modena.

With the three points won against Lecco, Samp relaunches itself. On the seasonal objectives, the striker who arrived on loan from Inter responds like this: “We don’t live day to day but to the week, our path must be to fight for every ball like we did today, we are proud because we are these, in Brescia there was no seen, in previous matches yes, a different spirit, a malice on every ball that must help us make the leap in quality.”