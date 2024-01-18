Genoa – Sebastiano Esposito wins the December MVP Trophy, the prize awarded every month by the Serie B League to the best player in the cadet championship. The Blucerchiati striker was the most voted by the journalists of Sky and Dazn, the official broadcasters of Serie B.

Absent due to injury (rectus femoris injury to the right thigh), Esposito he will be rewarded before Sampdoria-Parma at Marassi, tomorrow evening (8.30 pm). The award confirms how heavy the attacker's absence is for Pirlo who already has to deal with injuries and suspensions which will also deprive him of Kasami, Benedetti, Borini, Ferrari, Pedrola, Conti and Vieira.

Analyzing the Opta data on the performance of the Blucerchiati's no.7 in the month of December, it can be seen that no player took part in more goals: four plus an assist for the Sampdorian born in 2002. He is also in the top 5 of footballers born from 2002 onwards to have participated in at least five goals in the five major European championships and their current second divisions.

In the month of December alone, Esposito scored almost as much as in all of 2023 (five goals) and scored his first multiple goals against Lecco at Luigi Ferraris. The Sampdoria player is also the player to have taken the most shots in the league in the period considered: 21, at least five more than any other opponent.