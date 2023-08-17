Striker arriving for Sampdoria: the Sampdoria club finalized the agreement with Inter for the loan of Sebastiano Esposito. Hellas Verona and Bari were also on the player, born in 2002, but in the end Esposito accepted the Sampdoria offer.

The formula defined between the two clubs is that of a loan with the right to buy, which becomes an obligation in the event of promotion to Serie A or in any case upon the occurrence of certain conditions. Last season Esposito played on loan for Bari in Serie B, scoring 4 goals in 11 appearances.