Genoa – An envelope generically addressed to the company UC Sampdoria containing a blank bullet and a letter with addressees Edoardo Garrone and Massimo Ferrero: the Genoese Digos is investigating the episode, which took place this morning in the headquarters of Corte Lambruschini.

In addition to the shell casing, the envelope also contained a handwritten message in block letters: “This time it’s blank, next time it’s true.”

