Genoa – Sampdoria on the field at 6pm in the Ligurian friendly against Entella which will be played behind closed doors at the Mugnaini di Bogliasco.

For the initial 11 Pirlo compared to Alessandria only confirms La Gumina in attack and gives space to those who have played less in Piedmont. This is the formation: Ravaglia; Paoletti, Bereszynski, Murru, Barreca; Benedetti, Panada, Askildsen; Delle Monache, La Gumina, Stoppa