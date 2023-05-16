Third consecutive profit for the Empoli , who mathematically conquers salvation with three days in advance. Finish 1-1 at “Marassi” between the Sampdoria and the Tuscans, to the home advantage signed Zanoli he answers Little ones in the recovery of the second half. At the end of the match, the blue coach Paolo Zanetti spoke to the microphones of DAZN. Here are his statements:

“Now it’s better. We had a difficult time in the second round, we complicated things for ourselves, then our spirits came out and we managed to bring home the points. Now our mood is very different, now we have fun in the final games. In those moments, all the difficult moments go through your mind, everything that went on behind the scenes. This group has never betrayed me, it has thrown its heart over the obstacle. We’ve been away from the relegation zone all year, it’s only right that it ended up like this. Stampdoria? Beyond the sporting result, which unfortunately happens, things off the field are not good for football, for anyone. I expressed my solidarity with Stankovic, the players, the fans. Even today they were impressive. Before the game, hear the chants and also throughout the game… I’ve never seen a team that has just been relegated be cheered like that from 1′ to 95′, so they really won tonight“.