Genoa – Sampdoria returns to Marassi after the verdict of mathematical relegation arrived in Udine. Against Empoli the blucerchiati play the first match after the fall in Serie B. And the South bleacher displays a banner against the team (see below).



The South Steps banner

The sensations of the eve are confirmed: for now Stankovic does not rely on the young players yet but proposes the same eleven seen in Friuli with the only modification of Amione (returned from disqualification) in place of Murru. Ravaglia is between the posts, while Gunter and Nuytinck are in defense with the Argentine. On the wings Zanoli and Augello in the middle of Rincon even if not at their best with Winks and Djuricic. In attack confirmed Quagliarella with Gabbiadini.

