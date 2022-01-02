Genoa – First training of the year at Sampdoria with some doubts for the coach Roberto D’Aversa in view of the Epiphany match with Cagliari: personalized training in the gym for Ekdal, Adrien Silva and Verre midfielders which are not at their best for some physical problems.

A situation therefore to be evaluated in the next few hours in the hope of being able to recover some players. While the midfielder could be called up for the first time after a broken foot in September Ronaldo Vieira who is back to train with the rest of the group.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS